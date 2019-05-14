 
     
Teodorovici: Strategy on public debt - presented as early as start 2019; not exceeded

Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici said on Tuesday that the public debt management strategy was presented as early as the beginning of this year, and until now the Finance Ministry has not exceeded it, according to Agerpres.

He added that the 3-billion-euro loan "which has been discussed" was a first for Romania and it is a successful action that the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) has appreciated.

"It has a very long maturity, it is the first time that Romania borrows for such a maturity and this actually shows the confidence of the market in the Romanian state. Who can lend you in the long term unless they trust you?," he mentioned.

