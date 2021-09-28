TeraPlast shares included in CECE Mid Cap index of Vienna stocks

TeraPlast (TRP)'s securities were included by the Vienna Stock Exchange in the CECE Mid Cap index, part of the CECExt (CECE Extended Index) family of regional indices, starting with September 2021, according to a company statement sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

By including it in this index, the visibility of TeraPlast's share will increase at regional level.

"The increase of TeraPlast's visibility in the international landscape increases investors' confidence in the company's liquidity, size and prospects. We represent the Romanian capital market, both in the FTSE Russell indices and in regional indices such as the present one. This position honors us and shows us that investors resonate with the company's development strategy, as well as with the performance and liquidity recorded over time by our company," TeraPlast Director Alexandru Stanean said, Agerpres informs.

TeraPlast Group includes the following companies: TeraPlast, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling, TeraBio Pack and Somplast. Starting with 2 July, 2008, TeraPlast is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the symbol TRP. The company's shares are included in the BET reference index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and, as of September 2021, in the Small Cap and Global All Cap indices of FTSE Russell. Within the Vektor evaluation based on 15 criteria for communication in relation to investors, carried out by ARIR, TeraPlast obtained the maximum grade, 10, for the second consecutive year.

In the first half of this year, TeraPlast Group reported a business figure of 272.9 million lei, up by 40 pct compared to H1 in 2020. Group-level EBITDA increased by 47 pct compared to the same period of 2020, to 42.7 million lei, while the net profit recorded by the Group's businesses increased by 71 pct, to 28.6 million lei.