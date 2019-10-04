 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tezaur program:Retail government securities with interest rates between 3.5 and 4.5 pct as of Monday

ministerul finantelor

The Finance Ministry is launching on Monday new retail government securities under the Tezaur Program, with interest rates ranging from 3.50 to 4.5 percent per annum, depending on maturity.

According to the issue prospectus published in the Official Journal, the face value of a security is 1 RON; one-year securities carry an interest rate of 3.50 percent per annum, those with a two-year maturity - 4 percent, and those with a three-year maturity - 4.5 percent.

Subscriptions are open until October 31, 2019 through the postal offices and the Romanian Treasury.

The individuals' income from underwriting and holding government securities is tax-free.

The funds raised via these security issues will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance the public debt.

The issue of retail government securities will continue throughout 2019. Each month, there will be a three-week subscription period and the maturities will be determined according to the interest expressed by investors.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.