 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

The Cure to give first performance in Romania;God is an Astronaut, Editors, Days of Confusion, Coma, opening acts

allmusic.com
the cure

English rock band The Cure will stage their first concert in Romania on Monday in the capital's Constitutiei Square as part of the Rock the City event. 


The Cure will take the stage in downtown Bucharest with the following line-up: Robert Smith - vocals, guitar; Simon Gallup - bass guitar; Jason Cooper - drums; Roger O'Donnell - keyboards, and Reeves Gabrels - guitar. 

Performing along alongside The Cure in an opening act will be Irish post-rock band God is an Astronaut. 

Public access to the concert venue will be allowed as from 15:00hrs, local, according to organisers. 

Also mounting the stages in Constitutiei Square will be Coma, at 15:30hrs; Days of Confusions, at 16:30hrs; God is an Astronaut, at 17:45hrs, and Editors, at 19:00hrs. 

The Cure will perform starting at 20:45hrs in a concert that the organisers say will last until 23:00hrs. 

The event is organised by D&D East Entertainment East European Production Marcel Avram.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.