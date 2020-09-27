The Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos:' I believe that those who will be elected now can do a lot of good for the future of their fellow citizens'

The Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, on Sunday, after he cast his vote at a polling station in Oradea, said that he stamped the ballot papers with the thought of modernizing the local communities and for the people to have a better life, according to AGERPRES.

"I voted for the future of local communities, for their modernization and for people to have a better life. I believe in the process of modernizing local authorities, I believe in the unique opportunity they have to change people's lives for the better and I believe that those who will be elected now can do a lot of good for the future of their fellow citizens, for their living standards, for the well-being of the people, with one condition: to care about the people," Marcel Bolos told AGERPRES.