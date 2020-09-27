The Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, message for the voters:'We must invest in raising the living standards for each of us!'

The Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, sent a message on Sunday to voters to go to the polling stations and vote for those who are good managers and know how to take advantage of the historic chance that Romania has of investing 79.9 billion euros worth of Europe funds, money which must be invested in raising the living standard of each of us, according to AGERPRES.

"Today's vote is atypical and with many necessary protection measures. But it is even more important for Romania of the future! I urge you to go to the polls together with those close to you to choose the managers of your community. Local and county managers who will be able to use the locomotive of economic development called 'European funds.' Vote for those managers who know how to take advantage of the historic chance that Romania has due to the 79.9 billion euros in Europe funds now available to it and which we must invest in raising the living standards for each of us!" reads the message of the Minister of European Funds, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Romania has obtained almost 80 billion euros for the development of European projects, the money coming through the Multiannual Budget 2021-2027 and through the EU Economic Recovery Fund.