The Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela:'Today, you are the voice. We cannot expect the future to give sense to our hopes, but we must act in the present'

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, urged voters through a Facebook post to turn out to the polls on Sunday, adding that at this time there cannot be talk of "winning", but of "receiving the trust of citizens", which in the past years "has been chipped away", according to AGERPRES.

"The future always comes to show the mistakes of the past which must not be repeated over and over. Most often we hear words that refer to the future and we associate them with barren promises. The present moment shows us, more than ever, the fact that today we cannot speak of winning, but of receiving the trust of the citizens. A trust which has been in the past years chipped away. Today, you are the voice. We cannot expect the future to give sense to our hopes, but we must act in the present. That is why we must take the reins of our destinies and give back hope to ourselves! The hope for the better, for me, for you, but especially for us. Alone or divided we cannot build anything lasting. In order to build something that lasts there is need for unity, devotion and to be a team! Dear friends, today we #vote!", wrote Marcel Vela on the social media network.

