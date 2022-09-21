Therapeutic justice, method of simulating visual effects of drug, alcohol consumption at anti-drug conference

Therapeutic justice for drug users and the innovative method of simulating the visual effects of alcohol, drug and hallucinogenic mushroom consumption, extended from the Mures county to the national level, were presented, on Wednesday, by the policemen from the Centre of Prevention, Evaluation and Anti-drug Counseling at the conference titled "The Young Generation Facing the Challenges of the Modern World: Violence, Drugs, Alcohol - Preventing Violence in Schools," organized by the International Police Association (IPA), told Agerpres.

"The drug user has the opportunity to enter a programme of psychological and medical monitoring, evaluation and counseling and thus can escape criminal prosecution. This only applies to drug users, not drug dealers. The drug user enters a programme, he/she is monitored by a case manager and all data is provided to the prosecutor who handles the case. There are national standards regarding the therapeutic justice, which involves an evaluation, a programme, with the consumer being included in the programme only based on his/her consent, and constant monitoring and evaluation. And of course, if the drug user finishes the programme in good conditions, he can escape criminal prosecution, he can be reinstated," said the coordinator of the Centre of Prevention, Evaluation and Anti-drug Counseling (CPECA) in Mures County, Deputy Police Commissioner Ion Aleodor Roman.

The policeman showed that a very important role is played by the anti-drug volunteers who carry out activities in the school, in the community, in the family and that together with them numerous activities were organized this summer at important events.

The head of the Centre of Prevention, Evaluation and Anti-drug Counseling (CPECA) in Targu Mures, which includes Mures and Harghita counties, Deputy Police Commissioner Radu Mihai Ionescu, appreciated the good collaboration with the structures of the Ministry of Interior and with university and pre-university education institutions in the region in the field of combating and preventing the consumption of drugs or substances with a psychoactive effect.