There are judges willing to release the guilty, because although guilt exists, there is no intention (ColectivAssociation)

The chairman of the GTG 3010 Colectiv Association, Eugen Iancu, is criticising the Bucharest Court of Appeal's decision of splitting in two the Colectiv criminal case, appreciating that "there are judges willing to release the guilty, because their actions were made without intention".

"No judge, no prosecutor, has said in almost 6 years since the Colectiv fire that the state's clerks (mayor, city hall employees, firemen) would be innocent. Corruption was identified, the mistake, wilful or not. So, we are not discussing about guilt, but the intent to kill. Still, 64 people have died, and a few dozens still bear their wounds in the operating rooms. The lives of hundreds of people were affected, some lost their only child, and are now living without living, other have already died, affected by the trauma of losing their child. Despite all this, there are judges willing to release the guilty, because although there is guilt, there is no intention," the association's chairman wrote on Facebook.

He asked rhetorically who would be to blame if the number of casualties were to be much higher.

"But what if 300 or 1,000, or 10,000 were killed by accident, because we all know that "only he who doesn't work makes no mistakes"?! What if when the first earthquake that will come, 50 newly built buildings by "large investors", loan sharks and pimps, which became investors over night and hundreds of people will die under the wreckage, who will answer for that?! What is the purpose of justice?! 64 people have died in a fire caused by corruption, and you, the people of justice, mean to say that the corrupt need to be free because they did not plan the crime during their morning coffee?" the Colectiv Association chairman added.

In a post on Monday, on the same social media network, Eugen Iancu appreciated that the severance of the case "is likely urging to steal".

"The severing of the state employees case (mayor, city hall directors and the two firemen), the exact clerks accused of corruption, is the solution found by the judges, clerks of the same state, paid to dish out justice. The judges' decision looks like urging to steal. No clerk pays, regardless of how many victims they leaves behind. Mr. President Iohannis, I know, you are proud of the Romanian Justice," he wrote.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on Monday to form two Colectiv criminal files, where the former mayor of Sector 4, Cristian Popescu-Piedone, city hall clerks and the two firemen, to be judged separately from the club owners.