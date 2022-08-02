There is at present sufficient amount of wheat on market to cover needs of bakery industry, for export (Agrimin)

There is at present a sufficient amount of wheat on the market to cover the needs of the bakery industry and the quantities contracted for export, Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea said on Tuesday at a meeting held at the ministry's headquarters with the representatives of the processors in the milling and bakery industry, with those of the traders and distributors on the grain market, as well as with the members of the leadership of the farmers' associations, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

The minister calls on the representatives of the milling and bakery industry to present truthful data, which will provide stability in the market.

The representatives of the milling and baking sector asked the leadership of MADR for support to improve the existing financing conditions.

"The Minister of Agriculture showed its openness and support, noting that at the MADR level there is a close collaboration with the working teams with the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, led by Minister Marcel Ioan Bolos. Petre Daea gave assurances that there is at present a sufficient amount of wheat on the market to cover the needs of the bakery industry, as well as to cover the quantities contracted for export. He also conveyed to the participants the need to present truthful data, which would provide stability in the market, and emphasized that all MADR decisions are made following consultation with all the actors involved: producers, traders and processors," the institution's post states. AGERPRES