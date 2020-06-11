Thermal Analyzer, developed by Konica Minolta Romania, Romanian company Metrici

A Romanian company specialized in IT solutions and Konica Minolta Romania have fully developed the thermal analysis and face detection application dubbed the Thermal Analyzer, which scans a real-time video stream to generate alarms in the case of people whose body temperature exceeds a certain threshold.

According to a press release from Konica Minolta Romania, through the new collaboration agreement, the company will provide, along with the Mobotix video surveillance and analysis systems owned in its portfolio, the video analysis Metrics applications, including LPR (recognition of registration numbers for the management of traffic or parking lots) and the Thermal Analyzer with facial detection."We are excited to work with Metrici, one of the most important and visionary developers of software and applications based on video analysis and Artificial Intelligence, renowned both locally and internationally. This partnership is part of our strategy to expand the new business line - Information Management - which includes, in addition to Enterprise Content Management solutions, the Mobotix video surveillance and analysis systems, compatible with the Metrici applications," says Helmut Ignat, general manager of Konica Minolta Romania.The collaboration between Konica Minolta Romania and Metrici also includes applications for parking management, through Parking Place Detector, or integration with smart city management projects, using the Area Counter application."The partnership with Konica Minolta Romania comes as a natural step after the numerous projects developed together at European level, in the access control and security sectors. Together we are trying to offer versatile software and hardware solutions that can be used and applied, from managing small-sized businesses to full smart city. The partnership between the two companies is rapidly changing the way security issues are handled, as well as access control, traffic management and video surveillance in general," said Vlad Georgescu, CEO of Metrici.The new Thermal Analyzer application allows the evaluation of hundreds of people per minute, without any flow restrictions.Konica Minolta Business Solutions Romania, a subsidiary of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe, was established on October 1, 2003, on the structures of Minolta Romania, existing on the local market since 1991, as a result of the international merger between Minolta Co. and Konica Corporation, which generated the new Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc.Locally, the company distributes and provides services for multifunctional equipment, fax machines, printers, digital printing equipment and offers Optimized Printing Services, based on complete document management solutions.Metrici is a Romanian brand specialized in offering solutions for the surveillance, security, access control and traffic and parking management industry based on video analysis and Artificial Intelligence.