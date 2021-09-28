Third COVID-19 vaccine dose administration in Romania to start today

The mass immunisation of the population in Romania with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines starts today.

To mark the moment, the frontline healthcare workers of the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases will get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at their hospital, agerpres reports.

The first person vaccinated will be the hospital manager, Catalin Apostolescu, primary care physician specialising in infectious diseases.Also present will be Chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita.Interim Minister of Health Cseke Attila will be at the vaccination clinic at the Carol Davila Military Emergency University Hospital to receive his third dose of the vaccine.Vaccinated individuals who are at least six months away from the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can get their vaccinations starting today as well.The third dose vaccinations will be performed only with mRNA vaccines. Thus, the third dose for people vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine will be from the ones manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.Given that in Romania Johnson & Johnson vaccinations started on May 4, the people immunised with them will not need a booster yet.