This year's edition of course for journalists reporting from conflict zones, cancelled

The 2020 edition of the course for journalists reporting from conflict zones has been canceled, the Press Office of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Wednesday.

"Due to the developments in the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, the 2020 edition of the course for journalists reporting from conflict zones, scheduled for September by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, has been cancelled," MApN informed in a press statement.The course was to take place in Targu Mures, September 6-12.