 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

This year's edition of course for journalists reporting from conflict zones, cancelled

Watching America
Iugoslavia război

The 2020 edition of the course for journalists reporting from conflict zones has been canceled, the Press Office of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Wednesday.

"Due to the developments in the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, the 2020 edition of the course for journalists reporting from conflict zones, scheduled for September by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, has been cancelled," MApN informed in a press statement.

The course was to take place in Targu Mures, September 6-12.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.