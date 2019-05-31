 
     
Thousands of people in the streets in the rain near St Joseph Cathedral to salute Pontiff

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Papa Francisc papamobil

The Holy Liturgy at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Bucharest attended by the Sovereign Pontiff has come to an end, with the choir's interpreting "Christ Is Risen!"

Thousands of people waited in the rain in the streets near the St. Joseph Cathedral and the George Enescu Square to salute Pope Francis.

Little ones on their parents' shoulders, people covered in coloured raincoats or under umbrellas have waited cell phones in their hands to take photographs of Pope Francis at his exit from the cathedral.

The Pontiff climbed into his Popemobile Isuzu in the stormy applause of the pilgrims and drove through saluting them.

