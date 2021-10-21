Three critically ill COVID-19 patients from Romania transferred to Poland

The Ministry of Health (MS) informs that today three critically ill COVID-19 patients from Romania are being transferred to Poland.

These are patients who have been hospitalised in emergency reception units in Bucharest, who are in a stable condition, transportable, intubated and who require special healthcare in an anesthesia-intensive care unit, according to an MS press statement.

"We want to thank our colleagues in Poland for their support and promptness. In these very difficult days, we continue our efforts to find solutions to supply hospitals with the necessary medicines and to provide healthcare to patients in need, including by transfer outside Romania," acting Health Minister Cseke Attila is quoted as saying in the statement.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis attended a virtual meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel, the president of Lithuania and the prime ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, in preparation for the European Council meeting on October 21-22 in Brussels, where the attending European leaders expressed their availability to assist Romania, according to MS.

Following this virtual meeting, Cseke on October 19 had a similar conversation with his Polish counterpart, Adam Niedzielski, who assured that he was analysing the possibility of providing healthcare assistance to Romania, Agerpres informs.