Three hundred athletes from ten countries participate in European half marathon Giurgiu - Ruse

Three hundred athletes from over ten countries have registered for the fifth edition of the European half marathon Free Spirit Run Giurgiu - Ruse, due on Sunday, on a distance of 15 kilometers.

'The start of the fifth edition of the European half marathon Free Spirit Run Giurgiu - Ruse, organized by the twinned cities of Giurgiu and Ruse, through the Sports Clubs Danube 2020 Giurgiu and Dunav Ruse, will be given on Sunday, at 11:00. For this event were registered three hundred athletes aged between 18 and 75 years, from over ten countries, most of them from Romania and Bulgaria, but also from Kenya, Ethiopia or other European countries, who will run from the center of Giurgiu to the center of Ruse, on a route of 15 kilometers,' on Saturday told AGERPRES, the representative of Sport Club Dunarea, Mirel Marin.

According to Marin, the event is registered in the official calendar of the Athletics Federations of Bulgaria and Romania.

The awarding of the athletes will take place in Ruse, Bulgaria, the prizes will consist of money and are provided by the Bulgarian partners.