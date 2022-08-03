Three Indians, Romanian driver investigated for illegal border crossing, migrant smuggling

Three Indian nationals and one Romanian are being investigated by the Timisoara Border Police for fraudulent crossing of the state border and migrant smuggling after the foreigners were spotted in a car driven by a Romanian in the city Jimbolia.

As part of a mission to combat illegal migration, the border guards of the Jimbolia area on Tuesday evening on the DN 59C road detected three Indian citizens who illegally crossed the border from Serbia in a vehicle driven by a Romanian citizen, the Press Office of the Timisoara Border Police reported on Wednesday, Agerpres.

After checks carried out by the border police, it was established that the three foreign passengers are citizens of India, aged between 23 and 28 years, and they illegally crossed the border from Serbia into Romania by foot through the green border. The driver was identified as a 47-year-old Romanian.