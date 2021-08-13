 
     
Three people die from COVID-19 in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 34,337

Three deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group said on Friday.

According to GCS, these are three women hospitalized in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud, Calarasi, Iasi.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 40-49 years and 2 in the age category 70-79 years.

Two of the recorded deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and one deceased patient did not have any medical record.

No deaths before the reference interval are reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,337 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

