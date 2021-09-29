Three road transport organizations participatate in a rally of tens of trucks in Victoriei Square

Tens of trucks belonging to three employers' associations of road hauliers are parked, on Wednesday morning, in Victoriei Square, during a protest rally of transporters against the Government's policy of taxing the daily allowance of freight transport drivers, but also against the prices of compulsory car insurance and the quarantining of drivers, agerpres reports.

The event is attended by drivers and trucks of transport companies affiliated to the National Union of Road Transporters of Romania (UNTRR), the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT) and the Association of Freight Transporters of Bucovina.

Trucks from more than 20 counties are present at the protest, and dozens more trucks are expected to arrive in the next few hours.Most of the signs displayed on trucks are marked with the message "Daily allowance retroactive taxation - death of road transports."The road traffic in Victoriei Square takes place in normal conditions, the protesters' trucks being parked in the central area.The protest of the road transporters' associations will take place until 16:00hrs.According to UNTRR, transporters are dissatisfied, among other things, with the government's policy of taxing the daily allowance of freight transport drivers, arguing that the bill maintains the risk of reclassifying the daily allowance based on the findings of the EU Labour Inspectorate, with a significant negative impact on Romanian transporters' competitiveness, which has already been severely affected by the new provisions of the European legislation brought by the Mobility Package 1.