Three wins for Romania at the European Junior Boxing Championships in Italy in first two days

Three Romanian boxers, Maria Amalia Nita (66 kg), Nicu Tudoroiu (57 kg) and Ovidiu Alexandru Suvache (63 kg), won their matches at the European Junior Boxing Championships in Montesilvano, Italy, in the first two days of the competition, told Agerpres.

Nita defeated Polish Maja Razik, 5-0 by decision and will meet Serbian Anastasija Boskovic on Thursday in the quarter-finals. A win would secure the bronze medal for the Romanian.

Suvache prevailed over Spain's Jose Moreno Pantoja 5-0 by decision and will face Greece's Emmanouil Fotiadis in the round of 16 on Thursday, while Tudoroiu, who has qualified as his opponent Artem Marcyuk from Ukraine was a no-show, will compete in the round of 16, also on Thursday, against Moldovan Artyom Tolstoy.

Boxers from 32 countries compete in the European Junior Championships in Italy, September 28 - November 1, 119 in the women's tournament and 234 in the men's tournament.

Romania has lined up 20 boxers (7 girls and 13 boys) with the goal of winning between three and five medals.