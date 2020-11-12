Three works signed by Adrian Ghenie, awarded for over 200,000 euros

Three works signed by Adrian Ghenie, the best rated contemporary Romanian artist, were awarded, on Wednesday evening, at the contemporary art auction organized online by Artmark, for a total amount of 205,500 euros, according to AGERPRES.

The work "Untitled (Memory)" was the best-selling lot of the session, being bought at a price of 110,000 euros. One of Ghenadie's works from the "The Lidless Eye" series, from an international collection, was awarded for 67,500 euros and "Untitled / Wing" - for 28,000 euros.

Among the lots sold at high prices at this session were: "Salzburg puppeteer with green dress", "Traveler with a monkey" and "Night procession" by Stefan Caltia, at 32,500 euros, at 27,000 euros and 12,000 euros respectively, "Journey" and "Dawn" by Sabin Balasa, at 27,000 euros and 17,000 euros, "Composition" by Geta Bratescu, at 11,000 euros, "Grand Cathedrale Rouge" by Horia Damian, at 10,000 euros.

The auction also included a charity section dedicated to Veterans Day and a charity section dedicated to Hospice.

The second part of the contemporary art auction, including a section dedicated to supporting the Union of Fine Artists in Romania, will take place on Thursday evening, online.