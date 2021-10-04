Three youngsters from Mehedinti County caught harvesting their own cannabis plants

Three young people, aged between 25 and 30, are being investigated for dangerous drugs trafficking, as they were caught red-handed by the police of the Service for Combating Organized Crime in Mehedinti, together with the policemen of the Craiova Organized Crime Brigade and the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) - Mehedinti Territorial Office prosecutors, while harvesting their own cannabis plants.

According to DIICOT and IGPR (General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police), the three were found while harvesting cannabis plants, which they packed in bags and cellophane foil, in order to transport them to Drobeta Turnu Severin.

"During 2021, one of the defendants purchased, through specialized sites, seeds and materials used for the cultivation of a cannabis crop, on a plot of land in Mehedinti County, the plants being cared for together with other two defendants. On the occasion of the search that the police conducted at the plot of land, located in the suburbs of a village in Mehedinti County, 20 cannabis plants were identified and picked up, about one meter high, 16 cannabis plants harvested and packed in plastic wraps, as well as materials used for their packaging," the same sources specify.

The Mehedinti Court ordered the measure of pre-trial detention for a period of 30 days, against one of the defendants, and the preventive measure of house arrest against the other two. The specialized support was provided by the Special Operations Department.