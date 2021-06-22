TIFF to open its anniversary edition this year with simultaneous screenings in 20 localities

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will open its 20th edition on July 23 with simultaneous screenings in 20 localities of Romania, reads a release issued on Tuesday by the organizers, agerpres report.

"On the anniversary of the 20th edition of TIFF, the emotions of the Opening Gala will be felt, this year, in 20 localities in the country, simultaneously. On Friday, July 23, at 21.00, Spanish comedy 'The People Upstairs' will have a special screening in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca and will be seen, in parallel, on the big screens in: Alba Iulia, Arad, Bistrita, Borja, Brasov, Crit (Brasov County), Floresti (Cluj County), Iasi, Lugoj, Miercurea Ciuc, Morau (Cornesti commune), Oradea, Salonta, Satu Mare, Sfantu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Sighet, Targu Mures and Toplita. Under the umbrella #impreunaprinfilm [togetherthroughfilm], the event will mark the official opening of the 20th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival, organized between July 23 and August 1, in Cluj-Napoca," reads the organizers' release.

According to the quoted source, the opening film can be watched in several localities from Transilvania, but also in Iasi."For the first time in the history of TIFF, the opening film can be watched, in parallel, in 19 localities in the Transylvania area, but also in Iasi. Starting with 21.00, moviegoers from Alba Iulia are invited to see it at the Cinema Inspire, while the people of Arad will be able to watch it at Cinema Arta by Cityplex, in parallel, the film will be screened at Cinema Dacia in Bistrita, Cinema Borja, on the Terrace of the AFI Mall in Brasov, in the Fortified Church in Crit, Brasov County, in the Poligon Park in Floresti, at the Palas Amphitheater in Iasi, Bela Lugosi Cinema in Lugoj, Csiki Mozi Cinema in Miercurea Ciuc, and at the Green Cinema Drive-In in Morau, Cornesti commune, Cluj County," reads the release.TIFF is organized by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film and the Transilvania Film Festival Association, and the 20th edition will take place between July 23 and August 1.