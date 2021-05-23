Timisoara Polytehnic University awarded at EuroInvent 2021 International Salon

The Polytechnic University of Timisoara (UPT) has won several awards at the 13th edition of the EuroInvent International Salon, held between May 20 and 22 in Iasi.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, Exquisite Award, 4 special awards, 7 gold, 11 silver, 8 bronze medals and 11 diplomas of excellence were obtained by the Polytechnic University of Timisoara at the EuroInvent International Salon.

''As mentioned in the virtual catalog of the Salon (http://www.euroinvent.org/cat/E2021.pdf), the UPT team, coordinated by Engineer and Lecturer Corneliu Birtok-Baneasa, Phd, had, this year as well, a consistent participation in the International Salon EuroInvent Iasi 2021 (online): 36 patents, research projects, doctoral theses, educational programmes and publications," said the same source.