 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Timisoara Polytehnic University awarded at EuroInvent 2021 International Salon

renasterea.ro
teatrul national timisoara

The Polytechnic University of Timisoara (UPT) has won several awards at the 13th edition of the EuroInvent International Salon, held between May 20 and 22 in Iasi.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, Exquisite Award, 4 special awards, 7 gold, 11 silver, 8 bronze medals and 11 diplomas of excellence were obtained by the Polytechnic University of Timisoara at the EuroInvent International Salon.

''As mentioned in the virtual catalog of the Salon (http://www.euroinvent.org/cat/E2021.pdf), the UPT team, coordinated by Engineer and Lecturer Corneliu Birtok-Baneasa, Phd, had, this year as well, a consistent participation in the International Salon EuroInvent Iasi 2021 (online): 36 patents, research projects, doctoral theses, educational programmes and publications," said the same source.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.