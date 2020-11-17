 
     
Timisoara's Covid infection rate spikes at 8.02 per 1,000 population

Timisoara city's 14-day Covid infection rate spiked today at 8.23 per 1,000 population, after Monday's slight decrease to 8.02 per 1,000 population, the Timis Prefecture announced, according to AGERPRES.

The coronavirus positivity rate stands above 3 per 1,000 population in 67 of the 99 administrative-territorial units of Timis County and has surpassed 1.5 per 1,000 people in another 23. Also, 10 localities have been in total quarantine for almost 10 days now.

The Timis Public Health Directorate reported on Monday 27 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the county, two of which are new - one at a private kindergarten in the Mosnita commune, the other at the AEM factory. The outbreak at the Buzias Elderly Center has been declared over.

