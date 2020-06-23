Timisoara's public hospitals to develop a hub of ultra performing oncological therapies, with radiosurgery, proton therapy

The diagnosis and treatment of cancer enters a new phase in Timisoara, where the highest performing therapies, unique in this part of Europe, from Vienna to Istanbul, such as radiosurgery, which uses cyberknife (cybernetic scalpel) or proton therapy, will be introduced in the medical circuit of the three public hospitals in the city.

In the absence of an oncology institute, Timisoara will create its own hub designed for cancer patients, and the "Victor Babes" Infectious Diseases Hospital, the "Pius Brinzeu" County Hospital and the Municipal Hospital will lay the foundations of a consortium of public hospitals, within which the Municipal Hospital will be the unit to receive the large mass of patients, where the "triage" will be performed and their subsequent referral, depending on the needs, to the other two hospitals, depending on the indications of the specialist, for ultra-specialised interventions and therapies.According to the managers of these hospitals, the highest incidence of cancers in the country is registered in the western area of Romania, namely approximately 2,000 new patients per year in Timis and 4,000 in the western part of the country.Mayor of the city Nicolae Robu has recently announced that he received the feasibility study for the construction of the Oncology Center of Personalised Therapy of the "Victor Babes" Hospital, which should be completed in 30 months, costing over 93,000,000 lei, VAT included.The investment from the County Hospital will be much higher because, besides the construction of the centre destined to proton therapy, also necessary will be the purchase of very expensive equipment, but everything is thought out on a European funds funding.Oncology appeared in Timisoara in 1974, at the Municipal Hospital, as a medical clinic from which the other oncological departments subsequently broke off (chemotherapy, radiotherapy, oncosurgery, hematology).