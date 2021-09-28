Ţinuta purtată de Emma Răducanu la US Open, expusă în Tennis Hall of Fame

Ţinuta purtată de jucătoarea britanică Emma Răducanu la US Open va fi expusă în Tennis Hall of Fame, a anunţat organizaţia.

Britanica de 18 ani a devenit prima sportivă venită din calificări care a câştigat un grand slam, conform news.ro

După victoria de la US Open, ea a urcat de pe locul 128 pe 22 în clasamentul WTA.

A legendary run: preserved ✅



The first-ever qualifier to win a major title has a place in the home of tennis history. Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/6FAbJwd1Nz