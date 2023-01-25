Titu Maiorescu's LLB thesis, Zoia Ceausescu's math PhD thesis to go under the hammer at Artmark

The Bachelor of Law thesis of literary critic and politician Titu Maiorescu and the math PhD thesis of Zoia Ceausescu with signature and dedication are being auctioned off on February 2 by Artmark House, together with an impressive collection of rare books, original editions bearing the handwritten signature of celebrity writers, as well as other historical documents, manuscripts, old maps or autographed photos.

According to Artmark, Titu Maiorescu wrote his Bachelor of Law thesis in French in 1861, and defended it at the University of Paris. The unique copy is put up for auction for a starting price of 300 euros; it was put out as per the mandatory publication requirement of the university regulations and includes the corrections, additions and handwritten comments of the author. After 1861, Titu Maiorescu returned to Romania with three university degrees - a PhD acquired in Berlin, a Bachelor's degree in Letters and Philosophy from the Sorbonne, and the Bachelor of Law degree acquired in Paris. Maiorescu was a Professor and Rector of the University of Iasi, and the leader of the 'Junimea' Literary Society.

Along with the collector's piece that belonged to Titu Maiorescu, Zoia Ceausescu's doctoral thesis 'Operational extrapolations' is also going under the hammer. The original copy carrying the signature and handwritten dedication by the daughter of Nicolae Ceausescu has a starting price of 200 euros. After earning her doctoral degree in mathematics in 1980 from the University of Bucharest, Zoia Ceausescu went on to publish 22 works which are registered in the database of the American Mathematical Society, Artmark specified.

During the same session, Eiffel's "New research on air resistance and aviation conducted in the Auteuil laboratory" will also be put up for sale. The copy bears the handwritten signature and dedication of the famous Parisian designer and builder Gustave Eiffel to Romanian engineer Henri Coanda, who at that time was the technical director of the Bristol Aviation Plant. The extremely rare item has a starting price of 250 euros.

The two volumes of Marin Preda's social novel Morometii, signed by the author and carrying a handwritten dedication to philosopher Dumitru Ghise, go up for sale for a starting price of 300 euros.

The novel The Hooligans, dedicated by Mircea Eliade to landowner and philanthropist Constantin Fantaneanu, will be auctioned for the starting price of 300 euros. The original edition of Lucian Blaga's Trilogy of Values bearing a dedication by the author, reading: "For Domnita, present everywhere among the lines of this book..." is set to go under the hammer for at least 200 euros.

The auction session will take place on February 2 in the auction room at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace in Bucharest, as well as online, on the Artmark Live 2.0 platform. AGERPRES