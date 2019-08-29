Tomac: PMP invites parties in opposition to vote on the project re-introducing 2 rounds of elections for mayors

PMP (People's Movement Party) will test how serious the political parties in Opposition actually are with respect to the censure motion and that he will invite PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), Pro Romania and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) to vote, on the first day of the parliamentary session, for the draft law regarding the re-introduction of two rounds of elections for mayors, PMP leader, Eugen Tomac, told a press conference in Pitesti.

He said that, if this draft law passes, an arrangement can be discussed between the opposition parties against PSD (Social Democratic Party) and the success of this censure motion.