Tomac: PMP will never ally, cooperate, have anything in common with extremist, anti-European parties

MEP Eugen Tomac said on Monday in Iasi that the People's Movement Party (PMP) will not enter into any alliance with extremist or anti-European political parties.

"We condemn, without restraint, the adventures of the last days of former chairman Diaconescu. The PMP will never ally, cooperate or have anything in common with the xenophobic extremist and anti-European parties. This populist discourse does a lot of harm to Romanian society. Obviously, you can easily mislead citizens with a contemptuous speech to NATO, the EU, to the institutions of the Romanian state, especially in times of crisis, but politicians are voted to make decisions. Not as it happens now,'' said Tomac, who was elected PMP chairman at a special congress on Saturday, Agerpres.ro informs.

He also said that the current geopolitical situation in the Ukraine area should urge politicians to be responsible.

"We are the state in the East that is most exposed at the moment. We have the biggest border with Ukraine. As we can see, NATO solidarity is also displayed in a series of concrete actions. Romania is at the forefront of NATO in terms of deterring this military conflict. From this perspective, it is essential to avoid these pitfalls delivered by Moscow through various politicians who are becoming increasingly vocal in various EU countries, not just Romania. The parties that brought Kremlin's vectors in Parliament must pay this. Such behavior cannot be tolerated," said Eugen Tomac.

Regarding information that appeared in the public space, according to which five of the PMP branches would want the merger with Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), he considered that it is "a big lie".