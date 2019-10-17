Top 100 universities presented at RIUF

More than 100 education institutions and universities of 12 countries will present their offer at RIUF - The Romanian International University Fair - to take place in seven cities.

The organisers, Educativa Group, said RIUF will start this week to last until the end of the month, in Bucharest (October 19-20), Cluj Napoca (October 22), Iasi (October 24) and Constanta (October 26). Registration can be done online on the Website of the event: www.riuf.ro."Visitors can find out from the team of the universities and their students the information they need in order to be able to decide which educational path should they follow. They also can discover 20 universities ranked among the top 100 in the world, among which the University College London, Imperial College London, University of Bristol, University of Essex," specified the organisers.Presenting their educational offer at RIUF will be also the University of Bucharest, the University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest, the Babes-Bolyai University, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, the "Ion Mincu" University of Architecture and Urbanism, the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest, the West University of Timisoara, the National Arts University of Bucharest.The organisers show that, according to Times Higher Education, the Dutch universities present at RIUF are among the top 20 universities in this country with an extraordinary employability rate: the University of Twente (5), the University of Groningen (7), the Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences (10), the Fontys University of Applied Sciences (14), the HU University of Applied Sciences (14), the Tilburg University (17).The British institutions too are among the ones with the best employability rate, according to this study. The Imperial College London (5), the University College London (8), the University of Bristol (9), the University of Southampton (21), the University of Sheffield (29), the University of Birmingham (32), the Brunel University (33) are only some of the large academic centres in the United Kingdom attending this event.