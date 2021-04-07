Topoloveni plum jam sells in 20 states, 10 years after obtaining Protected Geographic Indication European certification

The plum jam of Topoloveni has managed to reach 20 states, after obtaining the certification from the European Commission with the Protected Geographic Indication (PGI), thus placing Romania among the countries with an important voice in the matter of quality food, according to a press release sent by the company to AGERPRES.

"The first Romanian product with PGI and, for 6 years, the only one, the Topoloveni plum jam managed to place Romania among the countries with an important voice in quality food. 10 years since April 7, 2011, the Topoloveni plum jam reached 20 states: Russia, Switzerland, Norway, USA, UAE, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Greece, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, France, Belgium, Belarus, Spain, Italy, Montenegro, China, Canada", the company's representatives say, agerpres.ro confirms.

Moreover, with the support from the European Commission, the PGI was also extended outside the European Union, to Canada, Japan and Vietnam, said Bibiana Stanciulor, CEO of Sonimpex Topoloveni.

According to the source, apart from the certificates and awards, the Topoloveni plum jam is a healthy product, which convinced the Romanian consumers, as well as those beyond the borders of its nutritious properties and through its quality as maintaining health food.

In 2020, Topoloveni plum jam was included in the National Registry of Nutritional and Health Mentions, once again proving its nutritional values. All the other products from the company, later added to the market were created in the same consolidated direction of the Topoloveni plum jam. The entire range of Topoloveni products, from plum jam, to sweet jams, zacusca and stuffed cabbage rolls, is one with a 100% natural ingredients, without added sugar, MSG, preservatives or additives.