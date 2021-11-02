Total available energy resources in 2020 record 6.2 drop over 2019

The total available energy resources in 2020 recorded a drop of 6.2 pct compared to those in 2019, while compared to the previous year, the production of primary energy has dropped by 8.9 pct, energy resource imports increased by 11.9 pct, the gross internal energy consumption dropped by 2.6 pct and the final energy consumption recorded a decrease of 1.5 pct, shows the data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS), published on Tuesday.

The total available energy resources in 2020 recorded a 6.2 pct drop compared to the previous year, totaling 41.4 million tons oil equivalent (toe), both primary energy production as well as energy product imports recording drops of 8.9 pct, and 11.9 pct, respectively.

Of the primary energy resources, significant variations were recorded for coal and crude oil, which dropped by 31 pct, and 12 pct, respectively.

The production of primary energy in 2020, of 22.351 million toe, has dropped by 2.184 million toe compared to 2019, on the backdrop of a decline in production in all types of primary energy carriers. The drop in the production of coal is significant (-34 pct), as well as that of usable natural gases (-10.7 pct).

The import in energy products dropped by 11.9 pct compared to 2019, due to the drop of crude oil, natural gas and coal imports. Only oil product imports recorded an increase of 7.5 pct.

The final energy consumption in 2020 was reduced by 362,099 toe (-1.5 pct) over 2019. The final energy consumption recorded drops in almost all types of economic activities, with the exception of construction (+10.1 pct). The final energy consumption of the population increased over the previous year, both quantitatively (+254,000 toe, representing 3.3 pct), as well as a share in the total final energy consumption (34 pct over 32.5 pct in 2019).

In 2020, energy exports (including bunkerage) totaled 5.062 million toe, down by 909,000 toe (-15.2 pct) over 2019 when it had the value of 5.971 million toe. The gross internal energy consumption per capita in 2020 was of 1,670 kg oil equivalent, decreasing by 2 pct over 2019, Agerpres informs.