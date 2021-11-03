Total capitalization of companies that have listed on BVB issuing shares is close to EUR one billion

The total capitalization of the companies that listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) issuing shares is close to EUR one billion, and the total value of the financing with bond issues this year exceeds RON 3.5 billion, Radu Hanga, the president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.

"Speaking about the Bucharest Stock Exchange, we are in a very good period. We are in a period of development, in a period when we are glad that you too have chosen to participate in. The total value of the financing with bond issues this year exceeds RON 3.5 billion. Of course, in addition to the bonds, we also had the share segment. We have seen this year 19 listed companies, 17 on the AeRO market, two on the regulated market. The total capitalization of the companies that have listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange issuing shares is close to EUR one billion. All in all, a beautiful story, an extremely beautiful evolution which you now too at Ocean Credit contribute to. We are also pleased to thank Goldring as an authorized consultant for the way it collaborates with us and for the way it supports Romanian companies to finance themselves using the capital market," said Radu Hanga, at the event of listing Ocean Credit IFN bonds on the stock exchange.

The BVB president said that Ocean Credit IFN is an example of a player that relies mainly on the electronic channel for the distribution of products, a company that finds its place and develops in the financing market.

Ocean Credit IFN's bonds, worth EUR 1.86 million, entered trading on the Romanian capital market on Wednesday.

According to BVB, the bonds will be traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the stock symbol OCIFN26E, and the funds raised will support the increase of the lending capacity and investments in fintech.

Ocean Credit IFN sold a number of 18,668 subordinated, unsecured corporate bonds in a private placement in July 2021. The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 100, with a maturity of five years and a fixed coupon rate of 8.75 pct per year, paid quarterly.

The private placement and the listing of the bonds were made with the support of Goldring, Agerpres informs.