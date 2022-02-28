Total damages in DIICOT cases over half billion RON (yearly report)

The total damages in the cases solved throughout 2021 by prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) reached 585,496,376 RON and 4,968,786 euro, decreasing by 50% compared to 2020, shows the yearly activity report of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism.

(1 EUR = 4.9480 RON)

According to the DIICOT activity report published on Monday, the total value of goods seized through precautionary measures in the cases sent to court was 83,853,068 RON, while in 2020 the value of said assets was of 132,749,256 RON.

Regarding the criminal investigation activity, in 2021, DIICOT prosecutors had to solve 27,468 cases, of which 13,027 were recorded last year, Agerpres.ro informs.

The average number of cases tried by a prosecutor rose from 140.66 cases/prosecutor in 2020, to 143,06 in 2021 (1.71% increase).

The largest share of cases dealt with crimes in the sphere of drug trafficking and operations with substances capable of producing psychoactive effects (64.74% - 17,783 cases), followed by cases regarding cybercrime (18.39% - 5,052 cases) and cases regarding trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons (5.51% - 1.,513 causes).

Throughout 2021, 12,120 cases were solved, compared to 12,285 in 2020, thus a decrease of 165 cases, representing a decrease of 1.34% compared to 2020, the average number of cases solved by a prosecutor being 63.13, a 1.53% drop compared to 2020.

In 2021, the number of defendants sent to trial rose by 5.3%, from 3,791 in 2020 to 3,992 in 2020, of which 1,448 were placed under preventive arrest (22.5% increase).