Total volume of construction production advances 6.1pct in Romania in H1 2021

The total volume of construction production in Romania increased by 6.1% in H1 2021 in unadjusted terms, y-o-y, and by 3.8% when adjusted for working days and seasonality, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday, agerpres reports.

New construction output advanced 14%, while decreases were reported for capital repairs (-10.6%) and current repairs and maintenance (-7.6%). Residential construction increased by 27.7%, while non-residential construction and civil construction decreased by 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

According to the INS data, the volume of construction production increased when adjusted for working days and seasonality by 3.8%, an increase highlighted in new construction (+ 10.0%). Capital repairs and current repairs and maintenance decreased by 10.2% and 7.9%, respectively. An increase took place in residential construction (+ 17.4%). Non-residential and civil construction decreased by 1.9% and 0.1%, respectively.In June 2021, as against May 2021, the volume of construction production increased by 11.4% in unadjusted terms, an increase highlighted in new construction (+12.5%), capital repairs (+ 0.4%) and current repairs and maintenance (+8.5%). There were increases in civil construction (+ 16.2%), non-residential construction (+15.0%) and residential construction (+1.0%).When adjusted, the volume of construction production advanced 2% in June from May, an increase reported for new construction (+0.7%). Current repairs and maintenance, and capital repairs decreased by 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. The volume of construction production increased for non-residential construction (+1.9%) and for civic constructions (+0.5%). Residential construction fell by 9%.In June 2021 as against June 2020, the volume of construction production in unadjusted terms increased by a total of 10.1%. There was an increase in new construction (+20.2%). Current repairs and maintenance, and capital repairs decreased by 7.7% and 6.2%, respectively. The volume of construction production increased for residential construction (+40.4%), non-residential construction (+3.2%) and for civil construction (+1.5%).When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the volume of construction production increased by a total of 11.1%. New construction increased by 21.3%. There were decreases in capital repairs (-5.4%) and in current repairs and maintenance (-3.5%). The volume of construction production increased as follows: residential construction (+39.3%), civil construction (+4.8%) and non-residential buildings (+ 3.6%).