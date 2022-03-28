Tourism Minister expects 2022 to represent peak of tourist activity

The Minister of Tourism, Daniel Cadariu, estimates that the year 2022 will represent the peak of tourist activity, even in the context of the armed conflict in Ukraine, because people are eager to return to normality, after two years of pandemic.

"I am expecting, even if we are in this situation of armed conflict at the border, that 2022 will represent the peak regarding tourist activity, because we are after two years of pandemic, and people are eager to take their vacations, they're eager to return to normality," Daniel Cadariu said on Monday, for private TV broadcaster Digi24.

Asked if he received any signs from hotels regarding tourists' concerns and what is the number of canceled vacations in the northern area, especially in Bucovina, the Minister of Tourism specified that he will soon receive this information from associations in this sector, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Minister encourages the Romanian people to spend their holidays in Romania, because, he said, Romania is a safe country, member of NATO, which ensures a military protection for our country "the likes of which it has never seen".

Daniel Cadariu highlighted that starting with December, numerous support measures were taken in the area of tourism, among which: HoReCa 1, "a closed program with 450 million Euro capital infusion"; reintroduction of holiday vouchers for employees in the public sector; emergency ordinance regarding capping prices for main utilities; holiday tickets that can be issued by private operators for employees that are working in the private sector, and those vacation vouchers can go up to 7 minimum wage salaries.