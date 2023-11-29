Tourism minister: Progress cannot exist without a solid public-private partnership

Progress cannot exist without a solid public-private partnership and only through close collaboration will it be possible to achieve the objectives set both in the short, medium and long term, according to Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan-Radu Oprea.

He attended Tuesday's meeting of the Tourism Advisory Council (CCT), held at the institution's headquarters.

"Progress cannot exist without a solid public-private partnership, built on sound foundations, in which initiatives can start from both directions. Only through close cooperation will we be able to achieve our objectives, both in the short term and in the medium and long term!," said Oprea at the beginning of the meeting.

According to a relevant ministry press release, the working meeting of the CCT provided the framework to debate a number of topics of interest to the tourism industry. One of these was the list of international trade fairs in which the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) will participate with a national pavilion in the coming year.

Romania's National Strategy for Tourism Development was also among the discussion topics. Thus, during the dialogue, it was highlighted the need to integrate and harmonise the proposals made by the representatives of the private sector, so that the national policy document corresponds to the real needs of the industry. Subsequently, as Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea said, a complementary strategy will be outlined, dedicated to marketing activities, so that our destination can be promoted effectively, both domestically and on international markets.

At the same time, the participants in the meeting agreed on the creation of a working group dedicated to the establishment and operation of the Destination Management Organisation at national level.

Also, on this occasion, a brief presentation of the "Attractive Romania" programme, coordinated by the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE), was made, through which an online platform will be developed, dedicated to the promotion of the 12 cultural-touristic routes, included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. In this context, the guests from MIPE, present at the meeting, explained that the next steps for the finalisation of the project are the creation of a visual identity for it, as well as the establishment of its specific content.