Tourist accommodation capacity increases by 1.8 pct in number of accommodation spaces, on July 31

The tourist accommodation capacity has increased, on July 31, 2021, compared to the similar period of last year, by 1.8 in number of accommodation spaces and by 6.2 pct in number of structures for tourist accommodation, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

According to the INS, most hotels were registered as 3 star hotels (53.3 pct of hotels), 4 star hotels (25.5 pct) and 2 stars (17.3 pct). There were 36 five star hotels (2 more than on July 31, 2020).

Of the total number of spaces in hotels, 44.3 pct were in 3-star hotels, 31.5 pct in 4-star hotels, 18.9 pct in 2-star hotels, 3.9 pct in 5-star hotels, 1.3 pct in 1-star hotels and 0.1 in hotels not classified by stars.On July 31, 2021, 89 tourist accommodation structures were unclassified (compared to 104 on the same date last year), most being pupils' and preschoolers' camps (55.1 pct of the total in 2021), while among the 1,606 functioning hotels on July 31, 2021, a number of 3 hotels (with a total of 338 spaces) were not classified by stars.Of the tourist accommodation units with overnight stay functions, 27.2 pct were in mountain area resorts, 16.9 pct in the City of Bucharest and the county seats (excluding the city of Tulcea), 8.4 pct in littoral area resorts (excluding the city of Constanta), 6.9 pct in spa resorts, 5.8 pct in the Danube Delta (including the city of Tulcea), while 34.8 pct were in other localities and tourist paths.The INS also notes that of 166,400 rooms existing in the tourist accommodation structures with overnight stay functions existing on July 31, 2021 (excluding rooms in cottages), 99.700 (59.9 pct) were in hotels. In 2021, compared to 2020, the number of rooms reported rose by 1,587 in agri-tourism bed&breakfasts, 1,296 in hotels, and 88 each for tourist villas and tourist bed&breakfasts.The number of existing accommodation spaces on July 31, 2021 was 364,500. Most spaces - 200,300 were in hotels, followed by agri-tourism bed&breakfasts with 55.800 spaces, tourist bed&breakfasts with 35,400, tourist villas with 17,300 spaces, and hostels with 14,200 spaces.By tourist areas, of the total number of spaces, 89,700 were in Bucharest and county seats (excluding the city of Tulcea), 84,800 were in littoral area resorts (excluding the city of Constanta), 79,100 in other localities and tourist paths, 66.400 in mountain area resorts, 36,400 in spa resorts and 8,200 in the Danube Delta (including the city of Tulcea).