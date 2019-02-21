Tourists from Israel to Romania, second in number after Germans, says Ambassador Saranga

The tourists from Israel visiting Romania are second in number after those from Germany, with as many as 60 flights per week between Romania and Israel, the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania, David Saranga said in the opening of the Tourism Fair's spring edition in Bucharest.

If in the past tourists who came to Israel were on a pilgrimage, now we can see young tourists coming, too. I am born in Tel Aviv, I grew up in Tel Aviv and still live in Tel Aviv. So, I cannot be that unbiased, but if anyone comes to Israel and sees on the one side the modern world, the modern Tel Aviv, the first Jewish city that was built after the Jews returned to their country, on the other side they can see tradition, a more than 3,000-year-old tradition of connection between the Jewish people and Jerusalem. This combination is a very significant fact when it comes to the tourism in Israel, the ambassador stressed.

Attending the event was Ami Allon, Director for Central and Southern Europe at the Israel Ministry of Tourism, who said that the number of Romanian tourists in Israel reached 110k last year.

We have a lot of opportunities to come to Israel from six cities of Romania. One of the most important thing we are doing this year, we are going to commence a very strong collaboration with perhaps one of the most important tourism agencies in Romania - Christian Tour. It is paramount to us to work with a tour-operator in Romania so we can increase the number of tourists visiting Israel, Ami Allon added.