Tourists increasingly interested in Danube cruises

Romanians have become increasingly interested in cruises on the Danube, the number of those who preferred to spend their vacations traveling on the water this year going up by approximately 20% against last year, the owner of a cruise ship on the Danube, Marius Crivtonencu told AGERPRES.

The ship he manages was launched last year, in the Danube Delta, and offered stays of up to five days in the Romanian and Ukrainian Danube Deltas, and this year it offered tourists who embarked in Orsova cruises during which ports from Serbia and Croatia could be visited, told Agerpres.

"The increase is 20% compared to last year. The interest has increased not only for the cruises, but also for longer stays. I mean, last year we developed cruises of up to five nights, and this year we had cruises of up to seven nights. We believe that we succeeded in attracting Romanian tourists to spend up to 10 days on the Danube, because that way they can enjoy the ports, city trips, and the activities on the ship. When the stays are shorter, everything is more compressed," he said.

At the moment, the ship offers hotel and restaurant services in Vienna, Austria, and about 80% of the available places for Christmas and New Year are already booked.

"Starting with June of next year, we want to do Vienna-Orsova cruises, with the journeys to last seven days," stated the owner of the cruise ship.