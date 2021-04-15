Trade in motor vehicles in Romania advances Jan.-Feb. 2021

Trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles in Romania increased by 8.5% in volume unadjusted in the first two months of 2021 y-o-y while market services provided to the population decreased in volume unadjusted by 29.7%, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased in volume by 9.4% when adjusted for work days and seasonality.

Market services provided to the population, adjusted for work days and seasonality in the first two months of 2021 reported a decrease in volume by 30.8% y-o-y.INS data also show that the unadjusted February 2021 total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles was up 8% on a monthly basis.When adjusted for work days and seasonality, the increase was 0.5%.Market services provided to population in February 2021 were up 9.2% in volume on a monthly basis in unadjusted terms.When adjusted for work days and seasonality, they were up 18%.Wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles in February 2021 was up 9.3% in volume y-o-y in unadjusted terms.When adjusted for work days and seasonality, it advanced 9.9%.Also, market services provided to the population were down 24% in volume y-o-y when adjusted for work days and seasonality