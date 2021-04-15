 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Trade in motor vehicles in Romania advances Jan.-Feb. 2021

Twitter
INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles in Romania increased by 8.5% in volume unadjusted in the first two months of 2021 y-o-y while market services provided to the population decreased in volume unadjusted by 29.7%, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased in volume by 9.4% when adjusted for work days and seasonality.

Market services provided to the population, adjusted for work days and seasonality in the first two months of 2021 reported a decrease in volume by 30.8% y-o-y.

INS data also show that the unadjusted February 2021 total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles was up 8% on a monthly basis.

When adjusted for work days and seasonality, the increase was 0.5%.

Market services provided to population in February 2021 were up 9.2% in volume on a monthly basis in unadjusted terms.

When adjusted for work days and seasonality, they were up 18%.

Wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles in February 2021 was up 9.3% in volume y-o-y in unadjusted terms.

When adjusted for work days and seasonality, it advanced 9.9%.

Also, market services provided to the population were down 24% in volume y-o-y when adjusted for work days and seasonality

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.