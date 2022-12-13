Trade unions in Romania, Moldova sign cooperation agreement

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) and the National Confederation of Trade Unions from Moldova signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday, in the presence of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.

"In the presence of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and the Minister of Labour, the two trade union confederations signed an agreement that aims, first of all, at an ample package of joint initiatives. They mainly aim at elements related to education, professional training, the complex process of the integration of the Republic of Moldova into the European Union. We, those with BNS, have offered all our availability and expertise to assist our colleagues on this extremely complicated route of preparation for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the EU, on all the elements that within our competence, mainly in the area of labour, education, professional training, lebour standards, but also in other areas in which we have expertise - energy, agriculture, transport," said National Trade Union Bloc President Dumitru Costin, at the Parliament Palace, Agerpres informs.

He mentioned that the two trade union confederations also signed an agreement aimed at the representation of migrant workers, both workers from the Republic of Moldova who work in Romania, and Romanians who go to work in the Republic of Moldova.

The President of the National Confederation of Trade Unions from the Republic of Moldova, Igor Zubcu, said that approximately 7,000 workers with Moldovan citizenship work in Romania and they "need protection".

"The Republic of Moldova has the status of a candidate country for integration into the European Union and we, the trade union movement, proposed to integrate together with the government, employers and unions. (...) We signed two agreements with BNS, one on cooperation between the union institutions that we represent and one regarding the social and economic protection of migrant workers. I want to say that in Romania there are approximately 7,000 workers with Moldovan citizenship and they need protection," Igor Zubcu pointed out.