TradeX and Transilvania IT Cluster represent Romania at most important contest for SMEs organized by EC

Romania will be represented, this year, in Berlin, in the most important competition for SMEs organized by the European Commission, by TradeX - Transfer Afaceri (Brasov) and Transilvania IT Cluster together with the Cluj Napoca City Hall.

"The Ministry of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment has selected the participants on behalf of Romania for this year. Our country is competing for two competition categories: improving the business environment and promoting entrepreneur spirit. Thus, Romania will be represented in Berlin by TradeX - Transfer Afaceri (Brasov), Transilvania IT Cluster and the Cluj Napoca City Hall," informs a release of the TradeX agency, which offers consultancies in the business transfer domain, sent to AGERPRES.

TradeX, which is competing in improving the business environment, is an agency that offers consultancy in the domain of business transfer, offering support to entrepreneurs that desire to sell or buy businesses. The TradeX team has assumed the creation of a niche in the business market in Romania, as business transfer is still insufficiently regulated and very little practiced, even though it brings incontestable benefits to SMEs owners. For this, the activity of the company is supported on three pillars: the education of specialists in the transfer of business (business brokers), educating and supporting entrepreneurs that desire to sell/buy businesses and develop digital infrastructure, especially conceived for this activity, the company's release shows.

The winning initiative on the part of the Transilvania IT Cluster is Innovation Camp, event that reached this year its third edition. Conducted in collaboration with the Cluj-Napoca City Hall, Innovation Camp has the purpose of bringing together actors in the local innovation ecosystem, experts in the European Union, active in the national and international startup ecosystems, as well as local, national and international partners, which would work on a set of challenges that can bring added value to the community and which can connect the main actors of the ecosystem.