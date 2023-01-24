 
     
Traffic temporarily interrupts at the border with Ukraine; Ukrainian computer system - affected by blackouts

The traffic through the Sighetu Marmatiei, Halmeu, Vicovu de Sus and Siret Border Crossing Points with Ukraine was temporarily interrupted, on Tuesday, from 12:00hrs, due to malfunctions of the Ukrainian IT system, the spokesperson of the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF), Iulia Stan, informed.

Once the situation was fixed, the Sighetu Marmatiei ITPF leadership ordered all the measures within its competence in order to streamline the traffic, told Agerpres.

Furthermore, the Western Service of the Border Police of Ukraine conveyed that it recommends drivers to take into account the possible unstable operation of electronic systems due to power outages.

According to the spokesperson of the Sighetu Marmatiei ITPF, as of 13:40hrs, the traffic through the Sighetu Marmatiei, Halmeu, Vicovu de Sus and Siret Border Crossing Points was resumed.

