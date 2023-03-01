Train accident Greece/ MAE: No requests for consular assistance received from Romanians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that for the moment no requests for assistance have been received from Romanian citizens, in the context of the train accident that took place in Greece on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"According to preliminary information obtained from the Greek authorities, rescue operations are underway, and data on the nationality of the persons affected will be communicated later. MAE mentions that, so far, no requests for consular assistance have been received at the two Romanian missions in connection with this accident," reads a press release issued by the Romanian ministry and sent to AGERPRES.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy of Romania in Athens and the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki, took notice in the context of public reports regarding a railway accident that occurred on Wednesday morning, in the town of Tempe, in northeastern Greece, which, according to a provisory assessment provided by the Greek authorities, resulted in the death of 38 people and injuries to approximately 66 people, who were transported to nearby medical facilities.

In this context, the representatives of the diplomatic mission and the general consulate took steps, as an emergency, in addition to the Greek authorities, to obtain official information regarding the citizenship, identity and state of health of the affected persons.

The representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Athens and the General Consulate of Romania in Thessaloniki continue the dialogue with the Greek authorities, being prepared to provide consular assistance, according to their competences.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Athens: +30 210 6728875; +30 210 6728879, and of the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki: +30 2310 340088, calls being forwarded to the the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over 24/7 by Call Center operators.

Moreover, Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special, emergency situation have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the Embassy of Romania in Athens - +30 6978996222 - and the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki - +30 6906 479076.