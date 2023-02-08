Transactions of almost 10.5 million RON on Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday's opening

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's meeting in decline, with transactions of almost 10.5 million RON (2.1 million euros), carried out in the first 45 minutes after the start of operations.

The BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered a decrease of 0.41%, the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BSE, decreased by 0.43%, in while the BET-FI index of SIFs depreciated by 0.61%.

BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, recorded an appreciation of 0.20%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, opened down by 0.52%, and the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, recorded a decline of 0.32%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, opened with an increase of 0.49%.

Cemacon (1.65%), Transilvania Investments Alliance (1.46%) and Transelectrica (1.36%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of the companies Altur (-4.9%), BRD (-4.3%) and Patria Bank (-3.37%) were down.AGERPRES