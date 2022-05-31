Transelectrica completes 60-M lei investment in strengthening national energy security

The National Power Grid Company Transelectrica has completed the refurbishment process of the 220/110 kV Hasdat Transformation Power Station (Hunedoara County), an investment of more than 60 million lei, made from its own funds, according to a press release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The works, started in 2018, have been carried out by the Siemens Energy Association - Tempos Serv, the association leader being Siemens Energy.The refurbishment of the Hasdat 220/110 kV station, put into operation in 1970, aimed to bring the facilities to a level of safety and reliability appropriate to the area in terms of energy, by using modern technologies that are used worldwide. The investment will contribute to an increase in the quality of the energy transmission service and an increase in the security of the supply to consumers connected to the electric transmission network, the company's representatives specify.The refurbishment of the 220 kV and 110 kV voltage levels creates the preconditions for reducing maintenance costs, as well as for remote monitoring and diagnosis of equipment.The 220/110 kV Hasdat station is an important station of the National Energy System and especially for the central area of Transylvania and the Jiu Valley, considering that it ensures the supply of 110/20 kV stations, managed by the electricity distributor, stations that feed extremely important consumers in the area.Also, at the level of 220 kV, the system takes over the energy produced by the Retezat Hydroelectric Power Plant, belonging to Hidroelectrica.The refurbishment of the 220/110 kV Power Transformation Station is part of an extensive investment plan for the modernization and development of the electric transmission network, with a value of approximately 5 billion lei for the next 10 years.Transelectrica manages and operates a network of more than 9,000 kilometres of high voltage overhead power lines (400 kV, 220 kV and 110 kV) and 81 transformer substations throughout the country.