Transelectrica SA starts carrying out 400 kV Gutinas-Smardan OHL project

CNTEE Transelectrica SA has started carrying out a project called "Overhead line (OHL) 400 kV double circuit (d.c.) Gutinas-Smardan", financed from European non-reimbursable funds under operational programme large infrastructure (POIM) 2014 - 2020, the company announced on Friday, Agerpres informs.

"Works on the 400 kV OHL Gutinas-Smardan facility started this week with a meeting to start the execution activities. Together with the project team of CNTEE Transelectrica SA and the entrepreneur represented by the Electromontaj SA (leader) ELM Electromontaj luj SA was attended by representatives of the Ministry of European Investment and Projects, within part of AM-POIM and the Galati Regional Infrastructure Directorate. The main objective of the 400 kV dc Gutinas - Smardan OHL project consists in increasing the capacity of the National Energy Grid for taking over the energy produced from renewable resources in the Dobrogea area and its transmission to the consumption centres in the rest of the country, significantly increasing the security of electricity supply in the region in the process," according to the company.

The project is included in the National Plan for the Development of the Electric Transmission Network for 2020 - 2029 and in the company's investment programme. The total value of the contract is approximately 248 million lei, and the project will be completed within 24 months.

The new Gutinas - Smardan line will have a length of 140 km and will cross 26 territorial administrative units from the counties of Bacau, Vrancea and Galati. The 400 kV d.c. OHL Gutinas - Smardan project contributes to the development of the electric power transmission grid in the northeastern part of the country, as well as to the completion of the 400 kV Ring of Romania.

The facility is included in the list of projects of common interest at European level and will ensure the consolidation of the Electricity Transmission Corridor along the Black Sea coast (Ukraine - Romania - Bulgaria), being part of the Priority Corridor North-South Electricity Interconnections in Central Eastern and. South Europe, for the completion of the European internal energy market and for the integration of production from renewable sources.

The national electricity transmission grid requires significant investment to ensure its modernisation and flexibility in the context of the energy transition.

"Transelectrica, as a national transmission and system operator (TSO), is concentrating its efforts on supporting and carrying out strategic energy infrastructure projects and accessing funds necessary to finance these investment projects. The 400 kV OHL dc Gutinas-Smardan project is on the list to the 20 strategic projects that CNTEE Transelectrica SA will manage as a matter of priority moving forward."