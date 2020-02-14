 
     
Transelectrica's 2019 profit at 104.4 ml lei, up 28 pct

National electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica's net profit stood at 104.4 million lei last year, up 28 percent from the 81.3 million lei registered in 2018, shows a report sent on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Transelectrica's total revenues were 2.397 billion lei in 2019, down 11.9 percent from 2.721 billion lei in 2018. At the same time, expenses decreased by 13.3 percent to 2.271 billion lei from 2.620 billion lei in the previous year.

EBITDA was 2 percent lower, at 407 million lei.

The amount of transmitted power was 2 percent less, at 43.36 TWh.

The national electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica Energy SA is the Romanian transport and system operator which manages, operates, maintains, upgrades and develops the transmission network comprising 81 electrical substations and 8,834.3 kilometers of 110/220 kV, 400 kV and 750 kV overhead power lines, managed by eight transmission branches.

